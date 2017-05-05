Emmanuel Macron seen winning French presidential runoff with 62 per cent of votes: Poll

French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen. (Source: AP Photo/ File) French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen. (Source: AP Photo/ File)

French Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron extended his lead in the polls over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen three days ahead of the presidential runoff, according to an Elabe poll for BFM TV and L’Express released on Friday.

Macron is seen getting 62 percent of the votes in the second round compared to 38 percent for Le Pen, an increase of three points for the centrist candidate compared to his projected score in the last Elabe poll.

The survey was carried out after a rancorous final televised debate between the two contenders on Wednesday, which Macron was seen as having won by French viewers, according to two recent polls.

