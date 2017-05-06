Macron leaks: French presidential candidate’s campaign emails leaked online

Children walk past election campaign posters for French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in France. (Source: AP Photo) Children walk past election campaign posters for French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in France. (Source: AP Photo)

A day before France goes to polls to decide on it’s next leader, leading presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign emails were leaked on Friday. Macron’s political movement En Marche! (Onwards!) released a statement on Friday confirming the hack. “The En Marche! Movement has been the victim of a massive and co-ordinated hack this evening which has given rise to the diffusion on social media of various internal information,” the statement said.

The independent centrist leader’s campaign also said the leaked documents, though authentic, were spreading “doubt and misinformation” on social media since they were mixed with fake ones. Almost nine gigabytes of data were released a few hours before the official ban on campaigning was in place. Urging the media to exercise caution over publishing the details of the email, the French election commission said it would hold a meeting later on Saturday on the hack, which soon started trending worldwide with the hashtag MacronLeaks.

Macron’s far-right rival Marine Le Pen’s campaign had also claimed that attempts were being made to hack their campaign website. “We have identified several of these hackers and have sent all the relevant data to the police in the context of a complaint,” Le Pen’s campaign manager David Rachline and communication chief Gaetan Bertrand said on Thursday. On Friday, deputy leader of Le Pen’s National Front Party, Florian Philippot, asked on Twitter; “Will Macronleaks teach us something that investigative journalism has deliberately killed?” Macron spokesman Sylvain Fort had later called Philippot’s tweet as “vile”. According to latest surveys, Macron is likely to get 62% of the votes defeating Le Pen on Sunday’s second round of voting.

The Macron camp has complained about hacking attempts earlier. On April 26, the team spoke of attempts to “steal email credentials since January,” reported Reuters. The campaign also blamed Russian interests for the cyber attacks. The Kremlin however denied all such claims in February saying Russia was not behind any such attacks. “The seriousness of this event is certain and we shall not tolerate that the vital interests of democracy be put at risk,” En Marche! said on Friday.

This is not the first presidential election to be mired in cyber-attacks and alleged manipulations. In January, US agencies claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin had influenced US elections in favour of Republicans by ordering hacking emails of Democratic National Committee and the chairman of Democrat Hillary Clinton’s election campaign.

