Eman looks happy after a long time, says sister in Abu Dhabi: Report

Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman who underwent weight loss surgery, is carried on a stretcher as she leaves a hospital in Mumbai (Source: Reuters) Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman who underwent weight loss surgery, is carried on a stretcher as she leaves a hospital in Mumbai (Source: Reuters)

A team of 20 specialists in Abu Dhabi are now treating Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed Abd El Ati in VPS Healthcare’s Burjeel Hospital. The 36-year-old reached Abu Dhabi on Thursday and her condition was reported to have been stable. Eman’s sister Shaimaa Selim, who had earlier criticised the ‘media display’ allowed by Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital – where Eman had earlier been admitted – told Times of India that her sister “looked happy after a long time.”

“She looks happy after a long time. Eman and I were both so anxious with so many people swooping down on us; we cried yesterday on our journey out of Saifee Hospital to the airport. In the aircraft, Eman fell into deep sleep despite the noisy cargo flight,” she was quoted as saying by TOI.

Until few months ago, Eman was believed to be the world’s heaviest woman weighing almost 498 kg. Three months and high-profile weight reduction surgery later, Mumbai Saifee Hospital claims Eman’s weight now stands at 170 kg. However, Shaimaa and the hospital authorities soon got into a conflict over Eman’s treatment leading to the move to Abu Dhabi.

The state government intervened in the spat that gained attention on social media to stop the matter from escalating. Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant on Friday suggested formulating a memorandum of understanding between the embassies of two countries every time a foreign patient is admitted in India. “There was a big chaos and External Affairs Minister Sushma ji had to intervene(in Eman’s case). Our Indian hospitals get patients from abroad and sometimes our medical fraternity’s image is tarnished,” Sawant said at an event.

Shaimaa Salim, sister of Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman who underwent weight loss surgery, reacts while speaking to reporters outside a hospital in Mumbai(Source: Reuters) Shaimaa Salim, sister of Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman who underwent weight loss surgery, reacts while speaking to reporters outside a hospital in Mumbai(Source: Reuters)

Eman suffers from multiple health problems including elephantiasis, a condition that causes the limbs and other body parts to swell leaving her immobile. She has suffered a stroke in the past and battles with a series of other ailments due to her weight including diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension and sleep deprivation.

“I need people treating Eman like any other human, not as the `heaviest woman in the world’ to grab attention. It’s no longer about weight loss but about curing the other ailments Eman is suffering from,” Shaimaa told TOI. “Unlike Saifee Hospital where all the promises were verbal and therefore easily broken, Burjeel’s invitation to host Eman for a year has been given to me in writing,” she added.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now