Eman Ahmed’s health condition improves

Three months after Eman Ahmed, 36, was admitted in Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Hospital, and five months after she was lifted in a crane from her Alexandria home for undergoing obesity treatment, the Egyptian woman has undergone several psychiatric sessions to improve her psychological condition along with mobility. Once weighing an estimated 500 kgs, she now weighs over 150 kgs, although doctors refused to share her exact weight.

The Egyptian woman sings, moves both her hands to tunes of music, and claps and winks often. In a major improvement, she is able to sit for long durations and eat on her own. Doctors are likely to conduct a liposuction and abdominoplasty in mid-August to remove extra fat and lose skin. Eman will also undergo a series of plastic surgeries to level her skin according to her weight. “She is much more cheerful now. I am hopeful she will walk someday,” her younger sister Shaimaa Selim says.

Eman was diagnosed as severely depressed with no inclination to communicate with anyone when she was admitted in Abu Dhabi based Burjeel Hospital in May. “It took time to win her confidence. We continue to conduct psychiatric sessions to help her. She was under a lot of stress when she was first admitted,” said Dr Yassin Shahat, medical director at Burjeel hospital.

“The beginning of this case was very interesting. What is different in this case is the multi-disciplinary approach. It is not just obesity treatment that she requires,” said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, managing director at VPS Healthcare, adding that the hospital deliberated on why they should take up such a risky medical case. “We also want to address issue of obesity to address how it is affecting children and adults.” Vayalil added that once treated, Eman will be the ambassador for obesity treatment to help the hospital spread awareness on childhood and adult obesity, treatment and nutrition intake.

“Her hospitalisation can continue for another year. We still have to improve her leg mobility. A correction surgery will be done in knee, hip and joints. Currently her leg muscles are too weak to take the load of body which is why she cannot stand,” said Dr Nehad Halawa, deputy medical director.

