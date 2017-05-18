Eman Ahmed passes her time watching Arabic shows, has settled into a routine of physiotherapy

Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed being shifted to Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. (PTI File Photo by Shashank Parade) Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed being shifted to Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. (PTI File Photo by Shashank Parade)

Developing a routine amidst her physiotherapy sessions, Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed spends much of her time watching Arabic shows and movies in Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, where she is continuing her treatment for weight reduction and neurological rehabilitation. The 36-year-old was discharged earlier this month from Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital after undergoing three month long treatment.

Her younger sister Shaimaa Selim told the Indian Express that Eman is now awaiting arrival of her mother from Alexandria, Egypt, which is scheduled in few days. “She is able to speak all family members’ name. She is doing fine now,” Selim said.

Eman, 36, underwent laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery on March 7 to reduce her stomach size by two-third size. The Egyptian national suffers from a range of ailments such as paralysis, stroke, renal ailment, cardiac problems, hypothyroidism and obesity. Following dispute with Mumbai doctors, Selim sought hospitalisation under VPS healthcare which is now treating Eman pro bono under corporate social responsibility.

According to medical director of Burjeel hospital, Dr Yassin El-Shahat, priority is being given to treat her persistent fever along with bed sores, urinary tract infection and kidney functions.

“A panel of advanced genetic work up was sent to Germany for possible detection of any genetic disorder that may explain her condition and might help in managing obesity,” Shahat said in a statement.

In India, Eman’s gene samples were sent to USA where experts diagnosed a rare mutation in LEPR gene that is responsible for obesity.While doctors planned to enroll her in a US trial for a drug to treat LEPR mutation, the process was shelved because of her discharge.

Doctors at Burjeel hospital now plan to retest her medical parameters to decide further course of treatment. A team of 20 specialists has been assigned to monitor her. A radiological study of pelvis, lower and upper limbs revealed that she has advanced form of deformity in knee and hip joints. According to doctors, she may require several corrective surgeries to enable walking.

Eman was considered the world’s heaviest woman when she was flown from Egypt to India in February for a long term treatment weighing approximately 500 kgs. In three months, her weight reduced to 171 kgs following a high protein and fiber rich diet.

Doctors at Burjeel hospital are continuing a strict diet to keep her weight under control. “A surgical intervention may be a part of long term plan,” Shahat said.

