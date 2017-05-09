Eman Ahmed faces cardiac, urinary tract issues: Doctors at Abu Dhabi hospital

Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman who underwent weight loss surgery, is carried on a stretcher as she leaves a hospital in Mumbai, India May 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade) Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman who underwent weight loss surgery, is carried on a stretcher as she leaves a hospital in Mumbai, India May 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade)

Eman Ahmed, the 36-year-old Egyptian national, suffers from several serious health issues including those concerning the heart and urinary tract, doctors at the Abu Dhabi hospital where she is undergoing treatment told the Hindustan Times newspaper. Ahmed was widely considered to be the world’s heaviest woman until she underwent a bariatric surgery and other operations at the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai. Ahmed, who hails from Alexandria in Egypt, was in Mumbai for three months until she was transported to Abu Dhabi for further treatment.

Dr Yassin El Shahat, chief medical officer at the hospital, told the newspaper that Ahmed suffers from cardiac issues (severe aortic regurgitation with query endocarditis), severe urosepsis and third degree infected bed sores. These are conditions in addition to her obesity-related complaints.

Ahmed’s departure from Saifee Hospital was marked by controversy as her sister Shaimaa Selim accused the hospital of using Ahmed for publicity gains. But the doctors at the hospital maintained that they had done their duty and had significantly reduced Ahmed’s weight from over 450 kilograms to 170 kilograms. Allowing unfettered access to the media as Ahmed was wheeled out from the hospital was also raised by her sister.

Selim later told the Times of India newspaper that her sister ‘looked happy after a long time’ after she was admitted to the Abu Dhabi hospital.

Ahmed suffers from elephantiasis, a condition that causes the limbs and other body parts to swell leaving her immobile and has not been out of bed for the last 25 years.

