Eleven killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 11 people were killed, including five women and two children, and 14 others injured as a passenger van skidded off a mountain in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhthunkhwa province on Tuesday. The van, which was on its way to Mardan from Swat district, plunged into a deep ditch near Shaheed Morr when the driver lost control over the wheels while negotiating a deep turn.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The deceased also included four members of a family belonging to Swat district. The injured have been shifted to Peshawar hospitals.