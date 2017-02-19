Eleven Afghan terrorists killed by Pakistani forces

Security forces in Peshawar, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad) Security forces in Peshawar, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

At least 11 Afghan terrorists were killed today in Pakistan’s restive northwest tribal region during a gun battle with the security forces, officials said. The incident occurred in Sapperkot and Para Chamkani in Kurram Agency. At least two soldiers were also wounded in the gun battle between the law enforcers and the terrorists. The terrorists were trying to enter Kurram Agency via Khyber Agency from Afghanistan when they were intercepted by the security forces and heavy exchange of fire took place, they said.

During exchange of fire, 11 Afghan terrorists were killed and scores of other injured. The security forces said that bodies of the terrorist would be handed over to the political authorities.

Pakistan army launched a crackdown against terrorists after an Islamic State suicide bomber at a crowded Sufi shrine in Sindh province claimed 88 lives.

Pakistan often accuses Afghanistan-based terrorists for the attacks in the country.

The Army over the weekend have killed more than 100 suspected terrorists and also handed over to Afghanistan a list of 76 terrorists hiding across the border.