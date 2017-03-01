Elections essential for political stability in Nepal: K P Sharma Oli

Nepal’s former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, also known as KP Oli, speaks at the parliament where he announced his resignation in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 24, 2016. REUTERS Nepal’s former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, also known as KP Oli, speaks at the parliament where he announced his resignation in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 24, 2016. REUTERS

Nepal’s main opposition leader K P Sharma Oli today appealed to agitating Madhesi parties to participate in the local polls, saying elections are essential for consolidating democracy and bringing about political stability in the country. He said leadership development, community development and women’s development have been obstructed for the past two decades in the country as local bodies election could not be held for a long time.

“There is no alternative to election for strengthening democracy,” the former Prime Minister said, addressing media ahead of his party’s Mechi-Mahakai public mobilisation campaign being launched from tomorrow.

The party will be holding public meetings, rallies and interaction programmes for next two weeks from Kakarbhitta in the east to Kanchanpur in the far east with a view to creating public opinion in view of the May 14 local body elections that would also help to implement the new Constitution. The Madhesi parties, that have been demanding more representation in all state mechanism, are opposing the local body elections. Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin, launched a six-month-long agitation from September 2015 to February last year in which more than 50 people were killed.

Oli said his party would not allow the passage of the Constitution amendment bill tabled in the Parliament as it is “anti-constitutional” and goes against national interest.

“Do not shy away from election as it is the only way to know the mandate of the people,” Oli said pointing to the Madhesi parties.

“We need to learn the aspiration of the people and the need of the country, and there is no alternative today than conducting election to implement the Constitution and to consolidate democracy,” Oli said.

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Prachanda through a televised address to the nation appealed to the Madhesi parties to participate in the local body polls to strengthen democratisation process. Prachanda said that the local elections and the process of Constitution amendment would go simultaneously.