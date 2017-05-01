Latest News
  • Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia

Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia

Police named eight men as suspects and filed preliminary charges against them under Indonesia's tough anti-pornography law

By: AFP | Surabaya | Published:May 1, 2017 10:46 am
Indonesia, Indonesia Arrest, Indonesia gay party arrest, Indonesia gay arrest, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Police named eight men as suspects and filed preliminary charges against them under Indonesia’s tough anti-pornography law

Indonesian police have arrested eight men for allegedly holding a “gay party” in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, police said today. Officers busted 14 men holding the party in two hotel rooms in Surabaya, the second biggest city in Indonesia, around midnight yesterday.

Police named eight men as suspects and filed preliminary charges against them under Indonesia’s tough anti-pornography law. Two of the eight could face up to 15 years in jail for initiating and facilitating the event.Six others were released. “This is the first time we enforce the law and arrest gay people in the city,” Silitonga told AFP.

Except for Aceh province, which upholds sharia law, gay sex is not illegal in Indonesia, which mainly follows a criminal code inherited from former colonial ruler the Netherlands.

However, there was a backlash against the country’s LGBT community last year with government ministers publicly making anti-gay statements.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 01: Latest News