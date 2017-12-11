Egypt’s Sisi invites Palestinian’s Abbas for talks

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Reuters/Files) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Reuters/Files)

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has invited Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas for talks in Cairo on Monday over the issue of Jerusalem, the Egyptian presidential spokesman said in a statement.

“The talks will address the developments related to the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the ways to deal with the crisis in a manner that preserves the rights of the Palestinian people, their national sanctities and their legitimate right to establish their own independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Egypt’s presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in the statement, Xinhua reported.

Sisi’s invitation to Abbas came days after US President Donald Trump announced his country’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocation of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

