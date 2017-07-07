Nearly 26 Egyptian soldiers killed or injured in Sinai suicide attacks

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Sinai so far. (File) No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Sinai so far. (File)

At least 26 Egyptian soldiers were killed or wounded in two suicide attacks on army checkpoints in Egypt’s thinly populated Sinai, reported news agency AFP. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far. According to Egypt’s military, as quoted by Reuters, two vehicles were blown up while passing through two checkpoints on a road outside the border city of Rafah.

Since 2013, hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed in Egypt when the military ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi after mass protests.

