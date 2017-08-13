Egypt: Two killed, six injured in attack on police vehicle in N Sinai

A roadside bomb exploded when a police vehicle passed by it in Sahel Al-Bahr road in Al-Arish killing two policemen and injuring six others, the sources said. (Source: Google Maps) A roadside bomb exploded when a police vehicle passed by it in Sahel Al-Bahr road in Al-Arish killing two policemen and injuring six others, the sources said. (Source: Google Maps)

A policeman and a conscript were killed while six others were injured after after a bomb went off early on Sunday in the restive North Sinai city of Al-Arish, medical and security sources said. A roadside bomb exploded when a police vehicle passed by it in Sahel Al-Bahr road in Al-Arish killing two policemen and injuring six others, the sources said.

The victims were transferred to Al-Arish hospital and security forces were combing the area in search for the attackers, the sources added. North Sinai has witnessed many terrorists attacks since the January 2011 revolution that toppled the ex-president Hosni Mubarak.

The attacks, mainly targeting police and military, increased after the ouster of Islamist ex-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by military following massive protests against his rule. Hundreds of police and army personnel were killed since then.

The military has launched security campaigns in the North Sinai area, in which some terrorists are based. The security forces have arrested suspects and demolished houses that belong to terrorists, including those facilitating tunnels leading to the Gaza Strip.

