Egypt tells European Union no ‘compromise’ over Qatar

Egypt warned the EU today that four Arab states would accept no compromise in their dispute with Qatar over allegations that the gas-rich emirate supports terrorism. Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, speaking after talks with European Union diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels, said Qatar must accept in full the demands by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

“It is not an issue of compromise, we cannot compromise with any form of terrorism, we cannot compromise or enter into any form of negotiations,” Shoukry told a press conference.

“It is only once the necessary measures are undertaken by Qatar, that goes towards truly accepting to be a partner in the fight against terrorism, that this crisis will be resolved,” he said. Shoukry said Qatar was “harbouring elements associated to terrorist ideologies, to radical ideologies, that they have utilised their media outlets to promote and to justify and to glorify terrorist activity.”

The four Arab states have demanded that Qatar stop supporting the Muslim Brotherhood movement, end ties with their Shiite rival Iran, and close broadcaster Al-Jazeera which they accuse of inciting unrest in their countries. But they face mounting international pressure to compromise in their weeks-old boycott against Qatar, particularly from the United States.

Mogherini — who at the weekend met Kuwait’s emir, a key figure involved in trying to mediate the crisis — in turn reiterated calls for talks to resolve the crisis “We in Europe see this as a need not just for one country but for all countries,” she said, adding that the EU shared with Egypt a “clear commitment to fight terrorism”.

But she added that the EU believed the Kuwaiti-mediated talks “can and should start as a matter of urgency,” if only to head off fresh tensions which undermine the fight against terrorism, she said. “The EU will continue to have good relations with all the countries involved,” the former Italian foreign minister added.

