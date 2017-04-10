Egypt President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi declares three-month emergency

Relatives of victims react in front of a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany Relatives of victims react in front of a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday declared a three-month state of emergency in the Arab country after two church blasts killed at least 43 and injured over 100. Earlier on Sunday, a terrorist blast at Mar Girgis Church of Tanta city in Gharbiya province left at least 27 dead and 78 injured, while a following suicide bombing at Saint Mark’s Church of Alexandria coastal province killed so far 17 and wounded about 50, Xinhua quoted the Health Ministry as saying.

“A number of measures will be taken, topped by the declaration of a state of emergency, after all legal and constitutional procedures are done, for three months in the Egyptian state,” the Egyptian president said. He also announced the formation of a supreme council for fighting terrorism and extremism in Egypt as per a new law to give it sufficient authorities to do the job.

Most of the victims of the two bombings at the churches in Tanta and Alexandria were Coptic worshippers marking the Palm Sunday, besides several policemen who were in charge of church security.

