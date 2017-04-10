Egypt Palm Sunday bombings: List of terror attacks in 2017 linked to Islamic State

A relative of one of the victims reacts after a church explosion killed at least 21 in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany A relative of one of the victims reacts after a church explosion killed at least 21 in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb attacks on two Egyptian Coptic churches on Palm Sunday, in which at least 43 people were killed leaving over 100 injured. The first bomb went off at Nile Delta City, inside St. George Church, in which at least 27 people were killed and 78 were injured. The second one struck Saint Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria, in which 16 people were killed and at least 41 were injured.

The attacks is the latest assault on a religious minority targeted by Islamist militants. In 2017, the terrorist faction has carried out several other attacks all in several parts of the world, in which hundreds of civilians lives were lost.

Here are some of terrorist attacks in 2017 that have been attributed to ISIS:

January 1, 2017, Istanbul club shooting: The new year 2017 began with a deadly terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul city of Turkey, when a man dressed as Santa Claus, went on a shooting rampage inside one of the city’s most exclusive nightspots, while people were celebrating the new year. 39 people, including 2 Indians, died in the attack. The perpetrator was caught on January 16. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

February 7, 2017, Kabul Supreme Court blast: At least 20 people were killed after a bomb blast went off outside the Supreme Court in the centre of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. Thirty eight others were injured in the attack.

February 17, 2017, Pakistan Sufi shrine blast: A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a sufi shrine in Sehwan district of Pakistan in which at least 100 people were killed, leaving over 200 were injured. Hundreds of people had gathered at the shrine for evening players when the attack took place. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

March 8, 2017, Kabul hospital attack: The largest military hospital in Kabul, Sardar Duad Hospital, became a target for ISIS. Terrorists disguised as doctors forcefully entered the building and launched a fire assault. At least 30 people were killed, while 60 others were injured in the incident. The military took down the terrorists in the ensuing gun battle.

March 23, 2017, Westminster attack: An attacker rammed a car into pedestrians and later stabbed a police officer to death with a knife on Westminster Bridge. Five people were killed in the attack. The attacker was later shot down by the police officials after he attempted to attack another officer. According to witnesses, the attacker was trying to enter the British Parliament. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

March 24, 2017, Dhaka Airport suicide bombing: A suicide bomber exploded himself outside Dhaka airport. No casualties were reported in the incident. The attacker was taken down by the security officials, who died on the spot. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd