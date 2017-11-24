Egypt mosque attack claims over 200 lives: World leaders condemn heinous ‘terror attack’

At least 235 people were killed as militants bombed a mosque in Egypt’s north Sinai region on Friday. (Representational Image) At least 235 people were killed as militants bombed a mosque in Egypt’s north Sinai region on Friday. (Representational Image)

After a mosque in Egypt’s north Sinai region was attacked on Friday, claiming at least 235 lives, leaders around the globe showered their condolence messages to the families of the victims, asking everyone to stand against the rising terrorism. Although have already been a prime target of terrorism over the past years, India condemned the mosque attack, saying the ‘heinous’ terror act is a ‘stark reminder of the need to develop a global strategy to fight terrorism’.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a series of tweets said, “Government of Indian strongly condemns the heinous act of terrorism that has claimed innocent lives in Bir-al-Abed, North Sinai in Egypt today, we offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those affected in this attack. This incident is another stark reminder of the need to develop a global strategy to fight this menace of terrorism.” From PM Narendra Modi to US President Donald Trump, here is how various world leaders reacted to this grievous incident.

READ | Egypt attack Live updates: At least 235 killed as militants bomb mosque in north Sinai region

Indian leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack on a place of worship in Egypt. Our deep condolences at the loss of innocent lives. India resolutely supports the fight against all forms of terrorism and stands with the people as well as Government of Egypt.”

External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj: “I have just spoken to the Foreign Minister of Egypt and conveyed the feelings expressed by our Prime Minister.”

President Ram Nath Kovind: “Shocked to hear about the horrific terror attack in Egypt. Condolences to the bereaved families. India’s sympathies and support to the people and government of Egypt.”

Former President Pranab Mukherjee: “The terror attack in Egypt is yet another mindless and inhuman act of intolerant elements. Needs to be condemned and fought against unequivocally. My thoughts and prayers with all the innocent lives lost today. May the families find strength in these difficult times.”

West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee: “Saddened with the dastardly terrorist attack in Sinai, Egypt. Strongly condemn such violence that takes innocent lives.”

World leaders

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi: The leader called it ‘criminal’ and ‘cowardly’ and expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, news agency AP reported.

US President Donald Trump: “Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshipers in Egypt. The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence!”

UK Prime Minister Theresa May: Appalled by the sickening attack on a mosque in North Sinai. Condolences with all those in Egypt affected by this evil and cowardly act.

Britain Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Boris Johnson: “Deeply saddened by the abhorrent attack on a mosque in North Sinai, Egypt. My sincere condolences to all those affected by such a barbaric act.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Margot Wallstrom: “I strongly condemn the attack in Sinai, Egypt. My sincere condolences to all those affected and to the people of Egypt.”

Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili: “Our most sincere condolences to the families of victims, the Government and the people of Egypt and everyone affected by the heinous attack on the mosque in Sinai.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd