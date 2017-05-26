Latest News
  • Egypt: Gunmen attack bus carrying Christians, 23 killed

There have been a number of attacks on Copts in recent months which were later claimed by Islamic State (IS) militants.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2017 4:21 pm
egypt, egypt attack, egypt gunman attack, egypt christian attack, egypt christian bus attack, world news, india express According to state media report, 25 have been wounded after gunmen opened fire on the bus. (Source: Google Map)

At least 23 people have been killed in an attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt on Friday. The incident took place in Minya province, 250km (155 miles) south of Cairo. Injured have been taken to the hospital. According to the Ministry of Health, 25 have also been wounded. The bus was heading to Anba Samuel monastery.

Security forces are searching for the the attackers.

There have been a number of attacks on Copts in recent months which were later claimed by Islamic State (IS) militants. Earlier on April 9, two suicide bombings targeting churches in Tanta and Alexandria left 46 people dead.

 

 

  1. I
    IslamForFooools
    May 26, 2017 at 5:03 pm
    Media houses like I.E. indiaT TOI Ndtv, are responsible for these, as they have so jihadi and anti non Muslim agenda everywhere. We must not forgive these medi agoons who do not highlight non Muslims pain but makes a big news out of nothing to protect Islamic terrorists.
    Reply

