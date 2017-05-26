Egypt: Gunmen attack bus carrying Christians, 23 killed

According to state media report, 25 have been wounded after gunmen opened fire on the bus. (Source: Google Map) According to state media report, 25 have been wounded after gunmen opened fire on the bus. (Source: Google Map)

At least 23 people have been killed in an attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt on Friday. The incident took place in Minya province, 250km (155 miles) south of Cairo. Injured have been taken to the hospital. According to the Ministry of Health, 25 have also been wounded. The bus was heading to Anba Samuel monastery.

Security forces are searching for the the attackers.

There have been a number of attacks on Copts in recent months which were later claimed by Islamic State (IS) militants. Earlier on April 9, two suicide bombings targeting churches in Tanta and Alexandria left 46 people dead.

