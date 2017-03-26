Egypt: Five terrorists killed, 16 arrested in army raids in North Sinai

At least five terrorists were killed and 16 others arrested during army raids in Egypt’s restive North Sinai, the military said today.

The takfiri terrorists included one of the leaders of the Sinai-based terrorist group Ansar Biet el-Maqdes, Egypt’s military spokesperson Colonel Tamer el-Refa’e said in a statement.

Sixteen suspected terrorists were also arrested during the raids, he said.

Egypt’s North Sinai has witnessed many terror attacks since the January 2011 revolution that toppled the former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

The attacks, mainly targeting police and military, increased after the ouster of Islamist ex-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by military following massive protests against his rule.

The military has launched security campaigns in the North Sinai area, in which some terrorists are based.

The security forces have arrested suspects and demolished houses that belonged to terrorists, including those facilitating tunnels leading to the Gaza Strip.

