Egypt extends participation in Yemen conflict

National Defence Council on Sunday extended the military's participation in a Saudi-led operation in Yemen.

By: Reuters | Cairo | Updated: January 22, 2017 8:20 pm
FILE PHOTO: A boy walks near the rubbles of houses destroyed during fighting between tribal fighters and Shiite rebels known as Houthis in Taiz, Yemen, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015. Yemen's conflict pits the Iran-allied Houthis and troops loyal to the former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, against an array of forces including southern separatists, local and tribal militias, Sunni Islamic militants as well as troops loyal to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. (AP Photo/Abdulnasser Alseddik) Egypt’s National Defence Council on Sunday extended the military’s participation in a Saudi-led operation in Yemen, the presidency said in a statement. (Source: AP Photo)

Egypt’s National Defence Council on Sunday extended the military’s participation in a Saudi-led operation in Yemen, the presidency said in a statement. It did not specify how long the extension would be for.

“The National Defence Council agreed during the meeting to extend the participation of the required elements from the Egyptian armed forces in a combat operation outside the nation’s border to defend Egyptian and Arab national security in the Gulf, Red Sea, and Bab al-Mandab areas,” the statement said.

