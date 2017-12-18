Egypt condemns deadly church attack in Pakistan

A man carries a girl as he runs out with others after gunmen attacked the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan (Reuters/File) A man carries a girl as he runs out with others after gunmen attacked the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan (Reuters/File)

Egypt condemned on Sunday the suicide bombing attack against a Christian church in Pakistan that killed at least eight people and injured 44 others.

“The Egyptian government and people stand in solidarity with the Pakistani government and people against terrorism,” Xinhua quoted the Egyptian Foreign Ministry as saying.

At least nine people have been killed, including two of the attackers, and another 30 injured after four armed insurgents attacked a Methodist church on Sunday in Quetta in Pakistan. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack on the Bethel Memorial church on Imdad square, where around 400 people were present, started at 12.10 p.m. when a suicide attacker detonated the explosives he was carrying at the church’s entrance, police spokesperson Muhammed Ramzan said.

Another of the attackers, who failed to detonate his explosives-laden vest, was killed in a shootout with the police inside the church while the remaining two assailants fled the scene, reports Efe news.

