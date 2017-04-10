Egypt church bombings: Everything that has happened so far

An ambulance arrives to the site of a bomb blast that took place on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany An ambulance arrives to the site of a bomb blast that took place on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

At least 45 people were killed and over 100 people were injured in two blasts at Egyptian Coptic churches on Palm Sunday. The attacks came just a week before Coptic Easter and Pope Francis’ scheduled arrival in the country. The first blast took place at Tanta, a Nile Delta city, 100 km outside Cairo, in which at least 27 people were reported to be killed while 78 were seriously injured. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals. The second blast took place at St. George Church in the city of Alexandria- the historic seat of Coptic church. A suicide bomber carried out the second blast just few hours after the first one. The Egyptian Ministry said that at least 16 people have died in the blast, while 41 others have been injured. Three police officials are believed to be included among the dead.

Who was behind the attacks?

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks. The attack is believed to be the latest assault on religious minorities which have been regularly targeted by the terrorist faction. The Christian minority in the country have seen continuous violence against them at the hands of Islamic militants since 2013 after the military overthrew President Mohammed Morsi, an elected leader from the Muslim brotherhood, and launched a crackdown against Islamists.

Graphic content: Viewer’s discretion advised

Another View for the suicide bomber explosion from inside the Church gates #united_on_PalmSunday pic.twitter.com/kG8Pu7RXRe — Ѕ 🅰 Ⓜ E H (@samehabouelkhie) April 9, 2017

How has President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi responded to the attacks?

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has announced a three month emergency in the Arab country. The President also announced that his government will take a number of measures during the emergency period to tackle threat. al-Sisi announced the formation of a supreme council whose task will be to combat terrorism and extremism in the country. Setting up of military hospitals to address the injured victims has also been announced by the President.

“The attack… will only harden the determination (of the Egyptian people) to move forward on their trajectory to realise security, stability and comprehensive development,” Sisi said in a statement.

Egypt’s Christian population say they feel ‘targeted’

A resident of Egypt, Wahby Lamie, who lost loved ones in Sunday’s blasts, questioned the security measures in the country. Expressing exasperation on the growing number of attacks on Christian population, Lamie said, “How much longer are we going to be this divided? Anyone who’s different from them now is an infidel, whether they’re Muslim or Christian… How much longer are these people going to exist? And how much longer will security be this incompetent?”

Christians comprise 10 per cent of Egypt’s 90 million people. In February, because of rising threat against them, hundreds of Christian families and students fled from North Sinai province to avoid being targeted by the militants.

How has Pope Francis reacted to the terrorist attack?

Most of the victims of Sunday’s bombings included Coptic worshippers, marking the Palm Sunday. Pope Francis, who was scheduled to arrive for a mass next week, condemned the terrorist attack and said that the world was suffering suffering from wars, terrorism and “interests that are armed and ready to strike”. Addressing the Palm Sunday mass in Rome, the Pope said, “I pray for the dead and the victims. May the Lord convert the hearts of people who sow terror, violence and death and even the hearts of those who produce and traffic in weapons.”

