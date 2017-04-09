Latest News
Egypt: At least 13 killed, 42 injured in blast inside church in Nile delta city of Tanta

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the cause of the blast was not yet known.

By: Reuters | Cairo | Updated: April 9, 2017 2:17 pm

At least 13 were killed and 42 injured in an explosion inside a church in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta on Sunday, Egypt’s state television reported. There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the cause of the blast was not yet known.

A bombing at Cairo’s largest Coptic cathedral killed at least 25 people and wounded 49 in December, many of them women and children, in the deadliest attack on Egypt’s Christian minority in years.

 

