Only in Express
  • Egypt announces discovery of 3,500-years old tomb in Luxor

Egypt announces discovery of 3,500-years old tomb in Luxor

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany said the tomb is not in good condition, but it contains a statue of the goldsmith and his wife as well as a funerary mask. He said a shaft in the tomb contained mummies belonging to ancient Egyptian people who lived during the 21st and 22nd dynasties.

By: AP | Luxor | Published:September 9, 2017 5:54 pm
luxor tomb, luxor pharaonic tomb, egypt tomb discovered, 35000 years tomb egypt, archaeological news, world news, indian express news Mummies were found in the New Kingdom tomb that belongs to a royal goldsmith in a burial shaft [Nariman El-Mofty/AP]
Top News

Egypt has announced the discovery in the southern city of Luxor of a pharaonic tomb belonging to a royal goldsmith who lived more than 3,500 years ago during the reign of the 18th dynasty.

The tomb is located on the west bank of the river Nile in a cemetery where noblemen and top government officials are buried.

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany said the tomb is not in good condition, but it contains a statue of the goldsmith and his wife as well as a funerary mask. He said a shaft in the tomb contained mummies belonging to ancient Egyptian people who lived during the 21st and 22nd dynasties.

The tomb was discovered by Egyptian archeologists and the fanfare surrounding Saturday’s announcement is designed to boost Egypt’s slowly recovering tourism industry.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 09: Latest News