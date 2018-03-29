Egypt: President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reelected for second term with nearly 92 per cent of votes

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Source: REUTERS/File) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Source: REUTERS/File)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been reelected for a second term with a sweeping majority, bagging nearly 92 per cent of vote share, state media reports said on Thursday.

State-owned newspapers Al-Ahram and Akhbar el-Youm, and the official MENA news agency reported that around 23 million of the 60 million registered voters turned out during the three days of polling that ended on Wenesday.

Sisi’s only challenger and al Ghad party chief Moussa Mostafa Moussa was able to get only three per cent of vote share. Meanwhile, the official results will be announced on April 2.

Sisi contested for the polls almost unchallenged. After the arrest of some other serious candidates, who were either arrested or intimidated, Sisi’s expectations to win a second four-year term increased.

“The voice of the masses of Egyptians will remain a witness – no doubt – that the will of our nation is prevailing with a force that does not know weakness,” Sisi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“The scenes of the Egyptians outside the polling stations will remain a matter of honour and pride for me and hard evidence of the greatness of our nation,” he added.

