Egypt: 14 killed as bus, pick-up truck collide near Cairo

Hospital sources said that some of the injured are in a serious condition. Hospital sources said that some of the injured are in a serious condition.

At least 14 people were killed and 42 others injured on when a bus and a pick-up truck collided after plunging from a bridge onto the road below in southern Egypt, officials said. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the accident took place on the main road linking Beni Suef with the capital, Cairo.

The driver of the pick-up truck, which was carrying poultry, told local media that he fell with his vehicle from the bridge but managed to get out of the vehicle quickly, then the bus fell over his vehicle. The driver is currently being treated in a hospital. The bus, which was travelling from Cairo to the Upper Egyptian city of Menya, was carrying 62 passengers. Hospital sources said that some of the injured are in a serious condition.

Egypt has one of the world’s highest accident rates owing to careless driving and poor road and vehicle conditions. The World Health Organisation (WHO) ranks Egypt as the world’s tenth worst country in road accidents, after India, China and the US.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App