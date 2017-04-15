Egypt: 1 killed, 17 injured in pipeline explosion

One person was killed and 17 others injured on Saturday after a gas pipeline exploded in the upscale satellite Cairo neighbourhood of New Cairo city in Egypt. (Source: Google maps) One person was killed and 17 others injured on Saturday after a gas pipeline exploded in the upscale satellite Cairo neighbourhood of New Cairo city in Egypt. (Source: Google maps)

One person was killed and 17 others injured on Saturday after a gas pipeline exploded in the upscale satellite Cairo neighbourhood of New Cairo city in Egypt. The explosion took place at the start of Road 90, the main thoroughfare and entryway to New Cairo. Fire trucks rushed to the place of the incident as police forces cordoned the area. Health ministry officials said that at least one person was killed and 17 others injured in the explosion. Two of them are in critical condition, they said.

The deceased sustained heavy burns to his body and died at the scene before being shifted to hospital, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said. According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior, the explosion took place when a loader operator working at a construction site in the area accidentally broke the pipe.

The gas has been cut off from other pipes in the area to ensure that no more fires erupt, Head of the Civil Protection Authority Magdy El-Shalaqany told state-run news agency MENA.

