Ecuador to suspend construction of border wall with Peru: Finance Minister

Ecuador President Lenin Moreno. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo Ecuador President Lenin Moreno. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Ecuador informed Peru that it has decided to halt construction of a border wall, an issue that had inflamed tensions between the two nations. Quito’s Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa yesterday announced her government’s decision to halt the controversial construction project during a visit to Peru.

“The foreign ministry of Ecuador confirms the suspension of the construction of the wall,” Espinosa said in a statement. Earlier this week, Peru recalled its ambassador from Quito to express outrage over the decision by Ecuador to press ahead with the wall despite Lima’s objections. Ecuador had planned a four-meter (13-foot) high barrier along the western side of its southern city of Huaquillas to separate it from the Peruvian town of Aguas Verdes, lying just across a river.

The issue of border walls has become especially sensitive in Latin America after US President Donald Trump promised to build a barrier along the entire southern edge of his country, to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing over from Mexico.

