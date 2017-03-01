ECO summit begins today in Islamabad

Images of heads of state scheduled to visit Islamabad to attend the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit (ECO) decorate a boulevard in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Reuters photo) Images of heads of state scheduled to visit Islamabad to attend the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit (ECO) decorate a boulevard in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Reuters photo)

Pakistan is hosting the 13th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit in Islamabad on Wednesday. Ahead of the summit, the capital has been put on high alert. Officials from Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan arrived Monday to take part in the meetings of the economic summit . The meeting was chaired by Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan.

“The government has announced local holiday in the capital and neighbouring Rawalpindi on March 1. A major highway leading to venue has also been closed,” according to an official announcement in PTI.

Sartaj Aziz said the theme of the ECO summit would be “Connectivity for Regional Prosperity”. According to ANI, Aziz described the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) “as an outstanding example of the theme of connectivity and it will augment the existing and planned transit and energy corridors in ECO region for greater progress and prosperity for the people of the area”. He further said the theme will help foster rail, air, energy, cyber, and knowledge based connectivity.

Talks on education and science will take place at the summit.

What is ECO?

The goal of ECO is to promote sustainable economic development of its 10 member states through trade and economic cooperation as well as mutual assistance in social, cultural, technical and scientific fields.

The headquarters of ECO is located in Tehran.

Pakistan last hosted the ECO Summit, its third chapter, at Islamabad in May 1995. ECO was established in 1985 by Iran, Turkey and Pakistan.