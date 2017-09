North coast of Java in Indonesia North coast of Java in Indonesia

An undersea earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude struck off the north coast of Java in Indonesia on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, at a depth of 588 km (365 miles), was 125 km (77 miles) northeast of Surabaya, Java. The quake was initially measured at 6.0 magnitude.

