The quake struck at 7:55 am (local time). Photo: usgc.gov The quake struck at 7:55 am (local time). Photo: usgc.gov

An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude on Monday hit Yangbi County in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The quake struck at 7:55 am (local time), China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of about 12 kilometres, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now