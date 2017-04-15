Earthquake measuring 6.1 hits northern Chile: USGS

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 and struck at about 5:15 a.m. (0815 GMT), USGS said. (Source: Google map) The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 and struck at about 5:15 a.m. (0815 GMT), USGS said. (Source: Google map)

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake on Saturday hit northern Chile, 144 km (90 miles) southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 and struck at about 5:15 a.m. (0815 GMT), USGS said. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were seen on social media. (More details awaited)

