An earthquake measuring 5.2 struck North Korea on Sunday, suggesting the reclusive country may have conducted a sixth nuclear test.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck 55 km north northwest of Kimchaek. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Previous recent tremors in the region have been caused by nuclear tests.

