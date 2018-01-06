Top News
  • Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

The temblor rocked the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e Zahab, about 520 kilometers, or 320 miles, west of Tehran on Saturday.

By: AP | Tehran | Updated: January 6, 2018 10:15 pm
Earthquake, Iran earthquake, iran earthquake magnitude, 5.1 magnitude quake, Iran quake,world news, earthquake news, indian express news There was no immediate report on damages or casualties. (Source: Google map)
Top News

Iranian media is reporting that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake has jolted the country’s western province of Kermanshah.

Semi-official ISNA news agency says the temblor rocked the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e Zahab, about 520 kilometers, or 320 miles, west of Tehran on Saturday.

It says the quake’s depth was eight kilometers, or 5 miles. There was no immediate report on damages or casualties.

Earlier in November, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck western Iran, killing more than 600 and injuring more than 9,000. Sarpol-e Zahab suffered half of the temblor’s casualties.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences almost a quake per day on average.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 06: Latest News