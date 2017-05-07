Earthquake hits part of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain

The quake struck about 12:43 pm (Alaska time) Saturday in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians (Source: Google Maps) The quake struck about 12:43 pm (Alaska time) Saturday in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians (Source: Google Maps)

The Alaska Earthquake Centre reports that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain. The centre says the quake struck about 12:43 pm (Alaska time) Saturday in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians.

The epicentre was 110 kilometres east of the Amukta Pass. The quake had a depth of about 11 kilometres. There are no reports of damage from the earthquake.

The National Tsunami Warning Centre says there is no tsunami danger from this earthquake for Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California and the Canadian province of British Columbia.

