Earthquake hits central Alaska, third to hit during weekend

By: AP | Pleasant Valley | Published:May 8, 2017 1:29 pm
The Alaska Earthquake Information Center says a magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit the central part of the state. The center says the earthquake had an epicenter 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Pleasant Valley, a town of about 700 residents at 9:09 p.m. local time Sunday. The earthquake had a depth of 6.8 miles (11 kilometers.)

The earthquake was the third to hit Alaska over the weekend.

On Saturday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck in the Kenai Peninsula region at 8:25 p.m. local time Saturday. Officials say the moderate quake was felt in the Anchorage area but no damage was reported.

The center reported hours earlier that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain. The quake struck about 12:43 p.m. in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians. There are no reports of damage from the earthquake.

