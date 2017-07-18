Earthquake of 7.7-magnitude hits off Russia, tsunami threat

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck off the eastern coast of Russia, causing authorities to warn of a tsunami threat in parts of the Pacific. Waves were forecast to be less than 0.3 meters (1 foot) above the tide level for coasts in an area ranging from Russia to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake at 23:34 GMT hit 199 kilometres east-southeast of Nikol’skyoe, Russia, the United States Geological Survey said, noting that it struck at a depth of 11.7 kilometres.

