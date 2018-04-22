Earth Day 2018 LIVE Updates: Emphasis on the need to end plastic pollution

Earth Day 2018 LIVE Updates: This year’s Earth Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about plastic pollution and the need to tackle it. Earth Day 2018 LIVE Updates: This year’s Earth Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about plastic pollution and the need to tackle it.

People around the globe will on Sunday come together to celebrate the Earth Day, a day meant to emphasise on the need to protect the planet and preserve its environment. First celebrated in the United States in 1970, the idea of commemorating such a day was propounded by Gaylord Nelson, a US senator from Wisconsin. Nelson, who had been a witness to the devastation caused by an enormous oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, felt the urgency of the matter.

According to Earth Day Network, this year’s Earth Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the pollution caused by plastic and the need to eventually end its use. The Earth Day went global by the 1990s and is now celebrated by at least 192 countries.

Follow Earth Day 2018 LIVE Updates Here: