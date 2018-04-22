Follow Us:
Sunday, April 22, 2018
Earth Day 2018 LIVE Updates: Emphasis on the need to end plastic pollution

Earth Day 2018 LIVE Updates: According to Earth Day Network, this year is dedicated to spreading awareness about the pollution caused by plastic and the need to eventually end its use.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 22, 2018 9:53:39 am
People around the globe will on Sunday come together to celebrate the Earth Day, a day meant to emphasise on the need to protect the planet and preserve its environment. First celebrated in the United States in 1970, the idea of commemorating such a day was propounded by Gaylord Nelson, a US senator from Wisconsin. Nelson, who had been a witness to the devastation caused by an enormous oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, felt the urgency of the matter.

According to Earth Day Network, this year’s Earth Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the pollution caused by plastic and the need to eventually end its use. The Earth Day went global by the 1990s and is now celebrated by at least 192 countries.

Follow Earth Day 2018 LIVE Updates Here:

Live Blog

Highlights

09:53 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
NASA shares innovative technologies that help understand planet Earth
09:44 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
Ditch these plastic items. NOW!

Discovery gives you a list of plastic items that have to be given up in order to protect your environment

09:37 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
Health of humanity directly linked to health of environment: WHO
09:25 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
End Plastic Pollution
09:20 (IST) 22 Apr 2018

The grassroots movement behind the first celebration of Earth Day eventually paved the path for a series of groundbreaking Environmental laws in the US, such as the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act and creation of the US Environmental Protection Agency.

09:19 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
The Year 1970

Inspired by US senator Gaylord Nelson's call, around 20 million Americans took to the streets on April 22, 1970, demanding action on environmental pollution. 

09:15 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
PM Modi lauds the efforts of those working to protect the environment
09:13 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
PM Modi on Earth Day

PM Narendra Modi tweeted this morning to give a shoutout to Earth Day, asking people to come together to 'mitigate the menace of climate change' as a 'tribute to our beloved Mother Earth.'   

