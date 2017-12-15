Dutch police: 2 dead, 3 hurt in stabbings in southern city

The incidents happened in a residential neighborhood in the north of Maastricht. (Representative Image) The incidents happened in a residential neighborhood in the north of Maastricht. (Representative Image)

Two people were killed and three injured on Friday in two stabbing incidents in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht, authorities said. Police said in a tweet that one suspect had been detained on suspicion of involvement in the incidents. They released no details on the suspect or the victims, reports AP.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it was not a terror attack, echoing comments from the police. “It is terrible what happened there. People were killed and others were injured,” Rutte said at an EU summit in Brussels.

The incidents happened in a residential neighborhood in the north of Maastricht, a city 215 kilometers south of the capital, Amsterdam, and close to the Netherlands’ borders with Belgium and Germany. Police said a man was stabbed to death during a fight around 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) and a suspect fled the scene.

Ten minutes later a woman was fatally stabbed and two men injured about a kilometer (about a half mile) away from the first incident. A third wounded person was later found at a local mosque. Police said the investigations are continuing.

