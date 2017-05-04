Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip retires, to step down from royal duties: Buckingham Palace

Britain’s Prince Philip visited Lord’s Cricket Ground where he opened the new Warner Stand, in London, on May 3. Reuters/Arthur Edwards/ Britain’s Prince Philip visited Lord’s Cricket Ground where he opened the new Warner Stand, in London, on May 3. Reuters/Arthur Edwards/

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who is 95, will step down from all royal duties this autumn, the Buckingham Palace has announced Thursday morning. He will, however, honour all the arrangements and events that he has accepted till August this year.

In a statement issued, the Buckingham Palace said:

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has full support of The Queen.

Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family.”

The announcement comes on a day of immense speculation after Queen Elizabeth II called an emergency meeting of her royal staff at the Buckingham Palace. The Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the Royal Household and in charge of ceremonial events, and Sir Christopher Geidt, the Queen’s private secretary, addressed staff from the 91-year-old monarch’s royal residences across the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, Prince Philip unveiled a new stand at Lord’s Cricket Ground yesterday. In good spirits, he also said: “You’re about to see the world’s most experienced plaque-unveiler”.

Later in the day, the Queen and Prince Philip are due at a service for members of the Order of Merit at the Chapel Royal at St James’ Palace near Buckingham Palace, before hosting a lunch for those attending.

Prince Philip is the longest serving British consort as the husband of Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh. Born in Corfu on June 10, 1921, Prince Philip is the son of Prince Andrew of Greece. However, his family had to soon move out from Greece as the place became increasingly unstable and his uncle had to abdicate.

