Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip admitted to hospital with infection

Price Philip was admitted to hospital yesterday. He is in good spirits, he is disappointed to be missing the opening of parliament and Royal Ascot," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Updated: June 21, 2017 4:16 pm
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been admitted to a hospital with an infection, Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued today. The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition, the palace said.

“Price Philip was admitted to hospital yesterday. He is in good spirits, he is disappointed to be missing the opening of parliament and Royal Ascot,” the spokesman said. Prince Philip was supposed to be accompanying the Queen to the State Opening of parliament today, but his place has been taken by the Prince of Wales.

