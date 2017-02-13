Live in Dubai? You may soon be able to fly and beat traffic woes

The flying car. (Video screenshot) The flying car. (Video screenshot)

To bypass the daily traffic problems of commuters, a flying car or Autonomous Aerial Vehicle has been showcased in Dubai to fly driver-less. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority introduced this flying car at the three-day World Government Summit being held in Dubai. The flying car has been produced by Ehang and is touted to be eco-friendly and able to fly low altitude that can ferry people over short distances.

It also boasts of fool proof safety of the vehicle and the passengers in it. It has a fail-safe system which ensures that in case a part of the vehicle malfunctions or disconnects, the car will immediately land at the nearest possible area. Its structure is built such that it wings fold in, lessening its footprint when it is not flying. It is powered by electricity completely and does not use fuel.

The passengers will be communicating with the vehicle using an electronic communication system where the passengers only need to enter their destination. This system will be encrypted in order to prevent hacking. The official date for its use is yet to be determined by the RTA. Until then, this remains a fascinating idea.

