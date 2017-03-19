Dubai Airports unveils free airport Wi-Fi with ‘fastest’ speed

Dubai Airports has announced world’s fastest free Wi-Fi service across its terminals to provide millions of passengers superfast internet access while they wait for their flight. Aptly called WOW-Fi, the service offers a top speed of up to 100 megabits per second (mbps), about ten times faster than what many internet users would get at home in the UAE.

The service provides internet connection surpassing all other airports, according to a statement released here by Dubai Airports.

The launch of the service follows Dubai Airports’ launch of an upgraded free unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi connection across Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) in December last year.

The unlimited free Wi-Fi at DXB connects with just one click and offers speed that sets a new benchmark for airports globally.

To ensure the speed and reliability, Dubai Airports is investing in more than 6,000 new Wi-Fi access points to upgrade the entire wireless network infrastructure across both airports.

“As the biggest international airport in the world, we are at the heart of many journeys across the globe. To support these travellers, late last year we launched unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi across our airports but our goal was to offer something they have never experienced at an airport before,” said Michael Ibbitson, Executive Vice President of Technology and Infrastructure at Dubai Airports.

“During the two months since the soft launch of WOW-Fi, the service has been enjoyed by an average of over 100,000 unique users per day. We are certain the WOW-Fi experience will impress the 89 million passengers we expect to welcome at DXB in 2017,” Ibbitson said.

