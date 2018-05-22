Drunk man harasses female co-passenger, then urinates in flight

97% Indians travellers eye ‘sustainable’ tourism in 2018: Survey 97% Indians travellers eye ‘sustainable’ tourism in 2018: Survey

A 45-year-old man is facing federal charges for allegedly touching a female passenger, passing crude comments and then urinating during a flight from Denver to Charleston, South Carolina. Identified as Micheal A Hagg, the man was reportedly drunk on the flight and has been charged with interfering with a flight crew and two counts of indecent exposure.

Hagg, who was assigned a middle seat on the Frontier Airlines, ordered drinks immediately after the plane took off. Two women sat on either side of him. While one of them was asleep, Hagg allegedly tried having a conversation with the other woman. He also told the woman he was “physically excited” because he was flying to see his old girlfriend, an FBI agent wrote in a federal affidavit. The woman also told the FBI that Haff kept staring at her chest while talking, The Washington Post reported.

The woman then put on the headphones and tried to fall asleep, in order to avoid him. Hagg, then reportedly, shifted his attention on the woman who was asleep. In her complaint to the FBI, the woman recalled waking suddenly after Hagg was touching her fingers. “Stop touching me,” she told Haag, the report added. While he apologised, he continued to corner her against the window. After he allegedly touched her leg, the woman started to yell.

The flight attendant then shifted him to another seat. Hagg took his new seat and reportedly fumbled with his seatbelt and was helped by a flight attendant. In the FBI agents words, Haag was “clearly intoxicated and possibly high,” the report added. After some time, Hagg allegedly unhooked his seatbelted and urinated in front of his co-passengers. If convicted of his charges, Hagg could spend 20 years behind bars.

