Drones spotted near Chinese airport, probe ordered

Drones have been detected flying close to an airport in southwest China’s Yunnan province, prompting police to launch a probe. Officials at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in the provincial capital said that there were four or five incidents in the past two days of drones flying close to the airport.

Watch what else is making news

“Regulations stipulate that unmanned balloons, kites, gliders and parachutes are not allowed within the clearance protection zone, about 1,028 square kms surrounding the runway,” an official said. “Those who violate the regulations are subject to fines up to 100,000 yuan (about USD 14,600),” he said.

The flying of drones could pose a threat to aviation safety, though the incidents reported did not disrupt flights at the airport, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.