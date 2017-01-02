Latest News
  • At least 60 inmates killed in Brazil prison riot

At least 60 inmates killed in Brazil prison riot

News portal G1 cites the governor's office as saying that at least 50 have died and an unknown number managed to escape in the chaos.

By: AP | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: January 2, 2017 9:13 pm
Brazil prison riot, dozens killed in brazil prison riot, Brazil jail riot, Brazil crimes, Brazil violence, Brazil unrest, 50 dead in brazil prison riot, world news, Indian Express Similar incidents happened in Brazilian prisons in October. (Source: Google Maps)

Brazilian state authorities say at least 60 inmates have died during a prison riot in the northern state of Amazonas. State public security secretary Sergio Fontes says it’s the biggest prison massacre in the state’s history. And an unconfirmed number of inmates also escaped during the riot that extended from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

Two of the biggest crime gangs of Brazil began fighting last year over control of several prisons and authorities in Amazonas believe that’s the reason behind the first riot of 2017.

Fontes says the inmates made few demands to end the riot, which hints at a killing spree organized by members of a local gang against those of another that is based in Sao Paulo.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 02: Latest News