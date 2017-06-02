‘Don’t worry, be happy’: Putin avoids criticizing Trump climate decision

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP Photo) Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that he thought there was still time to reach an agreement on the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change deal despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the international climate policy. “Don’t worry, be happy,” Putin quipped in the presence of Prime Minister Modi at the Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in Russia.

Speaking at the forum, Putin avoided criticising Trump’s decision, however, he noted that the US participation is essential for the success of global efforts. Russian President also said that Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the US leaves hope for reaching a compromise on the Paris deal before it takes effect in 2021.

“We’re getting out”

President Donald Trump on 1 June 2017 drew a lot of criticism from the world leaders and businessmen for his decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore. And they won’t be,” Trump said. “The same nations asking us to stay in the agreement are the countries that have collectively cost America trillions of dollars through tough trade practices and in many cases lax contributions to our critical military alliance,” he added.

Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, said the US could try and re-enter the deal either after negotiations or have a new agreement “on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers.”

The US is the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon, behind only China. While this move is likely to have a limited effect on US emissions in the short term, the effects, however, will be felt globally.

Earlier, on Friday Russia had said that despite US withdrawal it was still likely to back the agreement to fight climate change. A report cited Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich that Russia would not alter its decision.

Russia is one of the world’s largest emitter of global greenhouse gases it has a large mitigation potential and could play a major role in the Paris accord. Even though the country has signed the agreement it has not yet ratified it and the final decision will be taken not earlier than in January 2019.

