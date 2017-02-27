Don’t speak in your mother tongue in public: Telugu body’s tips for Indians after Kuchibhotla shooting

Signed by the secretary Vikram Jangam, the post carries a picture of Kuchibhotla as a reminder of the heinous incident. (File) Signed by the secretary Vikram Jangam, the post carries a picture of Kuchibhotla as a reminder of the heinous incident. (File)

After Srinivas Kuchibhotla became a victim of hate crime in Kansas, how-to-survive tips have been doing the rounds in the US. The Telangana American Telugu Association (TATA) has urged people to not speak in their mother tongue in public places. TATA has issued guidelines to Indians on how to behave in public in US in order to assimilate and not be a target of hate crime. They gave the tips in a post titled “Some tips for community members and South Asian descent during these challenging times. Please be aware of your surroundings and say something if you see anything suspicious” posted on their Facebook page.

The tips also urge people to not get involved in arguments with people in public places, avoid confrontation in case someone tries to provoke, as much as possible use the English language to communicate. The notice also asks people to move in groups especially in isolated areas. The notice advises to not hesitate to call 911 in case of emergency as officers help out during these situations.

Signed by the secretary Vikram Jangam, the post carries a picture of Kuchibhotla as a reminder of the heinous incident.

Earlier this week, Hindu Samhati chief Tapan Ghosh stoked controversy on Saturday after he suggested that Hindus should show their identity by wearing Tilak (colored powder worn usually on the forehead) and that the women should wear bindi (a red dot worn on the centre of the forehead) for security, news agency ANI reported.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar. A bartender said that the shooter, Adam Purinton used “racial slurs” before he started shooting on Wednesday night as patrons were watching the University of Kansas-TCU basketball game on television.

