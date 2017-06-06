Don’t have time to respond to Donald Trump’s tweets: London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan said that nobody will be allowed to divide “our communities”. (File) Sadiq Khan said that nobody will be allowed to divide “our communities”. (File)

In his response to Saturday’s London attacks, Donald Trump on Sunday criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for saying that there was no reason to be alarmed. “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” he said. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Khan said he did not have the time to respond to tweets of Donald Trump, adding that some people only want to divide communities.

“My focus, since Saturday, has been on dealing with the horrific attack on our city, on Londoners and visitors. I’ve really not got time to respond to tweets from Donald Trump,” he said, talking to ABC news. Khan said that nobody will be allowed to divide “our communities”.

“We’ve got to recognise some people want to divide our communities. Some people thrive on feud and division. That’s not me, that’s not the London that I know. We aren’t going to allow anybody, whether it is Donald Trump or anybody else, to divide our communities.

Earlier, a spokesman for Khan had also said the London mayor would not respond personally to Trump’s “ill-informed” tweet. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets,” the spokesman had said.

The official statement available on the website of the London mayor did not use the phrase “there’s no reason to be alarmed,” which Trump referred to in his tweet to criticise the Pakistani-origin mayor. Trump also promoted the Travel Ban after the attack, saying, “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

On Saturday night, three attackers drove a van into crowds on the London Bridge and then went on to stab people in the nearby Borough Market, killing seven people.

