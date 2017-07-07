Trump, Putin in first handshake at G20 summit: Kremlin

A combination of two photos shows US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria A combination of two photos shows US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged a handshake for the first time today as they arrived for the G20 summit in Germany, the Kremlin said. “They shook hands and said they will meet separately and see each other soon,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The billionaire tycoon and the ex-KGB agent’s meeting in the German port city of Hamburg promises to be one of the year’s most scrutinised political encounters. Ahead of the meeting, both men said they were looking forward to finally sitting down for talks.

“I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss,” Trump wrote on Twitter. Asked if Putin felt the same about the talks, Peskov said: “Affirmative”.

